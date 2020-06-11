Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.42.

PPL stock opened at C$35.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4792797 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.47%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

