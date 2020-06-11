Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($13.94) to GBX 1,096 ($13.95) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 1,164 ($14.81) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

LON BYG opened at GBX 989 ($12.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,080.47.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.