Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($13.94) to GBX 1,096 ($13.95) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 1,164 ($14.81) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,043.90 ($13.29).

LON BYG opened at GBX 989 ($12.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 630 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,004.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,080.47.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

