Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 168 ($2.14) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 121.88 ($1.55).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 75.20 ($0.96) on Monday. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,818.51).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.