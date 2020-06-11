Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TT Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 244 ($3.11).
Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 196 ($2.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.75.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
