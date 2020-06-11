Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 175 ($2.23) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TT Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 244 ($3.11).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 196 ($2.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 million and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.75.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £19,887.30 ($25,311.57).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

