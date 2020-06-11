Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marston’s to GBX 50 ($0.64) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

