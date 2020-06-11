Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.37) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Signet Jewelers to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Signet Jewelers to a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.23) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 247 ($3.14).

Signet Jewelers stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 757.71 ($9.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62.

