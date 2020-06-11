Peel Hunt Increases Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($18.61) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,394 ($17.74) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.87. The company has a market capitalization of $797.23 million and a PE ratio of 22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

