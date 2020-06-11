PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) versus Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Critical Review

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PC Connection and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 10 7 0 2.41

PC Connection currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given PC Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.43 $82.11 million $3.12 14.77 Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.92 $35.67 million $0.62 26.89

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. PC Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.91% 14.39% 9.28% Revolve Group 5.72% 57.43% 30.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PC Connection beats Revolve Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

