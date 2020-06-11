Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Patient Home Monitoring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 target price on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of PTQ opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a market cap of $102.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. Patient Home Monitoring has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

