Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.66. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,648,427 shares.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pareteum by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 135.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

