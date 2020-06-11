Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 10,276 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

