Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Cogent Communications worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $611,618. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of CCOI opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.