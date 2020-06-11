Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Trading Down 8.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 453,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 569,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 917,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

