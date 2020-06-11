PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,240,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

