Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 730 ($9.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

OXB opened at GBX 797 ($10.14) on Monday. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 650.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.02 million and a P/E ratio of -36.06.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 1,472 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($12,646.05). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.10 ($3,404.73). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,686 shares of company stock worth $1,796,198.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

