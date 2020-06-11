Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the May 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

