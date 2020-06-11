Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 7.2%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.04, 7,748,871 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,570,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

