OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,426 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $117.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.