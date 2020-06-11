Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price was down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.79, approximately 530,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 339,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 944,433 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $12,253,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

