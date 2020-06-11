OpGen’s (OPGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 241.40% and a negative net margin of 405.10%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $129,583.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

