Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CAO Sells $78,750.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 271.0% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
