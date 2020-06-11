Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CAO Sells $78,750.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 271.0% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

