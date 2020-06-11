Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $32.93 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,040.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.