NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) were down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 14,714,045 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,738,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a current ratio of 92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $128,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,662.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jason T. Serrano purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,500 shares of company stock worth $414,340. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.