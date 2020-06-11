NWI Management LP Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NWI Management LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 16.7% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $197,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,412.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,040.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

