Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,669,110 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,669,110 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ford Motor worth $69,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 103,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.