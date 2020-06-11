Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 39,592 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,592 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Radian Group worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

