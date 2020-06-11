Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 223,299 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Trip.com Group worth $75,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,541,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,325 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,300,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

