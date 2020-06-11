Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 105,975 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Edison International worth $77,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.