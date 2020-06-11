Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,007,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

