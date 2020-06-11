Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 88,194 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Clorox worth $67,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $207.30 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

