Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 121,961 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Okta worth $67,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,294,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $2,351,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,312 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,677. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $205.71. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

