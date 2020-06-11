Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Domino’s Pizza worth $69,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,071,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $392.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.