Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $79,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $109,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

