Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $81.44 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680,751 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 245,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of American Airlines Group worth $81,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

