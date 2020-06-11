Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.54 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ameren worth $72,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

