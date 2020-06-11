Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $71.79 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

EMR stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

