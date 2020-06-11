Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $63.13 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $63,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.