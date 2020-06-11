Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Carlisle Companies worth $70,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

NYSE:CSL opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

