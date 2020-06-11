Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 866,930 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,930 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of LYFT worth $66,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LYFT by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in LYFT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. Equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.