Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Up to $85.67

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $85.67. Novartis shares last traded at $88.43, with a volume of 2,106,577 shares changing hands.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

