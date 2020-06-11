NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.06. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 7,125,400 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $116,870.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

