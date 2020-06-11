Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Down 10.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $24.13, 84,973,336 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 31,160,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 511,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

