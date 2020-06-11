Northern Trust (NTRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/9/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/5/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $108.00.
- 6/1/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/6/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.50 to $84.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,730,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
