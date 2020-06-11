Northern Trust (NTRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/5/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $108.00.

6/1/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.50 to $84.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after purchasing an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,730,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

