Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.17 ($31.65).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €25.36 ($28.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.24. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($47.26).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

