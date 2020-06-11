Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $231.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordson traded as high as $203.67 and last traded at $200.98, with a volume of 328900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.98.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

