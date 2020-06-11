Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 8.8% Higher

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $79.73, 70,510,259 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 569% from the average session volume of 10,547,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

In other Nikola news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.