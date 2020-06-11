Nicholas Company Inc. Has $62.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,040.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

