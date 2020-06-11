NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 5,500 ($70.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NEXT to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($54.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.82) in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 7,050 ($89.73) to GBX 5,570 ($70.89) in a report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,998 ($50.88) to GBX 3,522 ($44.83) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.55) to GBX 4,900 ($62.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,399.43 ($68.72).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,238 ($66.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($42.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($93.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,818.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,811.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($49.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($63,306.30).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

