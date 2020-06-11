Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.25.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

