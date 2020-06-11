Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 14th total of 167,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.51. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 85.59 and a quick ratio of 85.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap bought 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,208,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 584,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 192,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

